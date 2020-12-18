Pratibha Patil Birthday Special: Meet the crusader of women empowerment in India

Pratibha Patil, one of the symbols of women empowerment in India was born on December 19, 1934, in Nadgaon, a small village in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. Pratibha Patil is the daughter of Narayan Rao Patil and she had a sister GN Patil.

India’s first woman president and successor of ‘the Missile Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam Azad in the office was born on this day. She has served as 12th President from 2007 to 2012 and was followed by Pranab Mukherjee.

Pratibha Patil was a law Graduate and practicing at Jalgaon District Court and it was in 1960 when she decided to join the Indian National Congress and at the young age of 27, she subsequently won from the Jalgaon Assembly seat in 1962.

Patil had held multiple portfolios in the Congress government in Maharashtra and won 4 consecutive assembly elections from Edlabad (Muktai Nagar) constituency in Maharashtra till 1985.

She also served as Member of Parliament in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She was elected to Rajya Sabha from 1985 to 1990 and represented the Lower House in the 1991 General Elections from the Amravati Constituency of Maharashtra.