Pratapgarh House Collapse: Six Family Members Killed As Century-Old House Caves In Amid Heavy Rain; CM Yogi Expresses Grief | Video | X @pratapgarhpol

Pratapgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of six lives in a house collapse in Pratapgarh district and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

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CM Yogi took to social media 'X' and said, "The loss of life in an unfortunate accident in Pratapgarh district is deeply saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and a speedy recovery to the injured."

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District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar visited the site where six members of a family lost their lives after a dilapidated house collapsed. The officials inspected the scene and also met the lone survivor, Aman Srivastava.

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Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey said, "The house belonged to Pramod Srivastava. A room on the second floor had a roof constructed using an old building technique. Preliminary findings suggest that the roof, built with this outdated method, collapsed."

He further said that all seven family members were sleeping in the same room, where an air-conditioner had been installed, when the tragedy occurred.

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"Out of the seven people sleeping in the room, six were killed. Aman survived and is currently under clinical observation. It is deeply tragic that almost the entire family was wiped out in a single incident. We have received instructions to stand firmly with the family and provide all possible assistance," he said.

Pandey added that he had spoken to Aman and assured him that all eligible government benefits and relief measures would be provided within 24 hours.

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The six members of the Srivastava family were killed and another injured after a nearly 100-year-old house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in the Mahuli locality under the Kotwali police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, all seven family members were asleep in the same room when the structure suddenly gave way, burying them under the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot, launched an operation, and pulled the victims from the rubble. One survivor was rescued alive and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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Speaking to reporters, injured survivor Aman Srivastava recounted the tragedy. "When I woke up, I realised I was buried under the debris. I somehow managed to get out and saw that all my family members were trapped. I first tried to rescue them myself, but I couldn't, so I started shouting for help. Family members, neighbours, and others gathered at the spot. All seven of us were sleeping in the same room. My parents, my younger brother, my wife, and our two young children were inside. I was rescued, but they all died," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)