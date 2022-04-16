Prashant Kishor to join Congress in coming days, has not asked for any specific post: Sources

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will be joining Congress in the coming days and he has not asked for any specific post in the party, sources told news agency ANI on Saturday.

Kishor today gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at Sonia Gandhi's residence on the way forward for 2024 general elections.

Reportedly, he has told the leadership to focus on 365-370 parliamentary seats alone and strengthen its base in these constituencies.

Kishor suggested that the party contest alone in a few state assembly elections where it is strong and has remained either in the top or in the second position in previous elections.

He also told the leadership to start afresh in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Those who attended the meeting included Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Digivijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, Venugopal told reporters after the meeting that a group will be set up to discuss the suggestions.

"Prashant Kishor has made a detailed presentation for the 2024 election strategy. It needs some detailed discussion and the Congress president will set up a small group to discuss this entire presentation. That group will submit a report within a week's time for a final decision," Venugopal said.

Asked whether Kishor will join the party or will be its strategist, he said all the details will be known within a week.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:23 PM IST