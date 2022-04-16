Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, other leaders amid renewed buzz about joining Congress

Top Congress leaders on Saturday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and are learnt to be discussing the current political situation.

The meeting is also being attended by political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of speculations running rife about Kishor joining Congress. Kishor had previously held parleys with the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. However, there had been no forward movement.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal are also present at the meeting with Kishor.

The meeting is also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the 'Chintan Shivir'. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Shivir.

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.

The 'Chintan Shivir' has been necessitated since the dissidents have been raising voices against the present functioning of the party.

The G-23 is up against Rahul Gandhi and his team, even as the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been holding meetings with the dissidents to cull internal rift.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:03 PM IST