Prashant Bhushan claims Anna movement was propped up by BJP-RSS; Congress says 'told you so'

Prashant Bhushan, noted lawyer and former leader of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said on Saturday that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement against the Manmohan Singh's UPA-II government in 2011-12 was propped up by the BJP-RSS.

In an interview with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, Bhushan said he regrets two things about the movement that led to the downfall of the Congress in 2014 and the rise of Narendra Modi.

"In hindsight there are two things I do regret. One is not having seen the movement to a large extent was supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS for their own political purposes to bring down the Congress government and get themselves in power," he said.

When asked to clarify his statement, he said, "I have no doubt about it today." He, however, said Anna Hazare was "probably not aware of it."

"But Arvind (Kejriwal) was aware of it. I have little doubt of that," he added.

"The second regret I have is not having understood Arvind's chacracter early enough. I understood it too late by which time we had actually created another Frankestien's monster," he further said.

