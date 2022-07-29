e-Paper Get App

Pranay Kumar Verma appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

He replaced Vikram Doraiswami, who will be taking charge of the country's mission in the United Kingdom.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Pranay Verma

Pranay Kumar Verma, presently Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh. He replaced Vikram Doraiswami, who will be taking charge of the country's mission in the United Kingdom.

Sandeep Arya, IFS of batch 1994, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Pranay Kumar Verma served as the Director-General of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs. Prior to that, he worked at the Department of Atomic Energy looking for India's nuclear diplomacy.

In 1994, he joined the Foreign Service. He has also worked as an envoy to Hong Kong, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Kathmandu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaPranay Kumar Verma appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka BJP Youth Leader murder: Basavaraj Bommai-led govt decides to hand over case to NIA

Karnataka BJP Youth Leader murder: Basavaraj Bommai-led govt decides to hand over case to NIA

IAF set to retire one MiG-21 squadron by September end, entire fleet by 2025

IAF set to retire one MiG-21 squadron by September end, entire fleet by 2025

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway,...

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

'Framed in WBSSC scam': Sacked Bengal minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained