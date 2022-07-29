Pranay Kumar Verma appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

Pranay Verma

Pranay Kumar Verma, presently Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh. He replaced Vikram Doraiswami, who will be taking charge of the country's mission in the United Kingdom.

Sandeep Arya, IFS of batch 1994, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Pranay Kumar Verma served as the Director-General of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs. Prior to that, he worked at the Department of Atomic Energy looking for India's nuclear diplomacy.

In 1994, he joined the Foreign Service. He has also worked as an envoy to Hong Kong, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Kathmandu.