Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President critical, remains on life support

The 84-year-old is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Mukherjee had been admitted to the Army R&R Hospital in Delhi and had undergone brain surgery to remove a clot on Monday. While in the hospital for the procedure, he had also undergone a COVID-19 check and tested positive. In a tweet before his surgery, Mukherjee had urged those who had come in contact with him to take the necessary precautions.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had tweeted on Monday afternoon.