Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President critical, remains on life support

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery on Monday is not yet out of the woods. Sources had told PTI that he had had a successful surgery, adding that Mukherjee was on ventilator support.
A news update on Tuesday adds that his condition continues to remain critical. Reportedly, Mukherjee is still on life support and there has been no improvement.
The 84-year-old is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.
Mukherjee had been admitted to the Army R&R Hospital in Delhi and had undergone brain surgery to remove a clot on Monday. While in the hospital for the procedure, he had also undergone a COVID-19 check and tested positive. In a tweet before his surgery, Mukherjee had urged those who had come in contact with him to take the necessary precautions.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had tweeted on Monday afternoon.
Wishes have poured in from all quarters, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also stopped by at the Hospital to enquire about his health. Current President, Ram Nath Kovind has also spoken to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha and enquired about his health on Monday evening.
In related news, villagers from West Bengal's Birbhum district are performing a three-day religious ritual in the ancestral village of former President Pranab Mukherjee for his speedy recovery.
(With inputs from agencies)
