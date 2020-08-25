PostponeJee_NEETinCOVID: Greta Thunberg says millions affected by 'extreme floods'

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

While around 25 lakh students are expected to sit for this years NEET and JEE, the National Testing Agency has made it mandatory for the students to give an undertaking that they "are neither COVID-19 positive nor have any symptoms for the same."

Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country are yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people's livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies)