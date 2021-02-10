Postal stamp dedicated to West Bengal's 'Bike Ambulance Dada' Karimul Haque

Kolkata: The postal department on Wednesday released the stamps of Padma Shri Karimul Haque, who is also known as the ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’ in the state.

Animesh Das, the Senior Super of the Kranti Post office in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, handed over the postal stamp called ‘My Stamp’ to Karimul Haque.

Praising the Kranti Post Office on receiving the honor, Haque said that serving people is the most important thing.

The man who has served nearly 6,500 people till now, carries the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore in his heart. He also runs the unique 'bike ambulance' free of cost for villagers in areas of Jalpaiguri which does not gave a regular four-wheel ambulance service.

“There is an absolute pleasure in serving people who are unwell. More people should come up and help. This honor is for the entire Jalpaiguri,” said the ‘Bike Ambulance dada’.

Expressing his delight, Animesh Das, while handing over the postal stamp to Haque, said that there is a procedure that the Post Offices must follow and through the ‘My Stamp’ process, postal stamps are given to people.

Notably, in 2017, Haque was bestowed with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India

After he was awarded the Padma Shri, the Navayuvak Brindal Club, Siliguri, donated to him an ambulance that he gave up after using for some months as according to Haque, ambulances cannot reach remote places and his bike is the best way to ferry patients on time.

Former Journalist Biswajit Jha had also penned a book ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’ and dedicated it to Haque.

Incidentally, from 1998, Haque has been ferrying patients of his locality through his motorbike.