Post-Poll Tensions In Kolkata: Police Warn Of Strict Action After Violence Reports, 80 Arrested

Kolkata: After bulldozers were seen at Kolkata’s iconic Hogg market on Tuesday late evening, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if any attempt is made to create an atmosphere of violence and fear.

“We have arrested 80 people. Weapons have been recovered. If anyone tries to create any tension then the police will coordinate with the central forces and will take necessary actions. No JCB machines will be allowed in victory processions,” said Nanda.

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On the other hand, miscreants allegedly opened fire on a police team accompanied by central forces during a patrol at Bamangheri within the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari urged people to take permission from police before taking out victory processions.

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Adhikari on Wednesday had visited the CEO office for an ‘informal’ meeting.

“No post poll violence is taking place in Bengal. Some sporadic incidents have been reported so far which is much less than the post poll violence in 2021. We will form a commission to dig out all facts related to post poll violence. I am an outgoing Leader of Opposition and I do not endorse violence. If any miscreants try to create tension, then the police will rise above party colours and communities and will take action,” said Adhikari.