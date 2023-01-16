Post of Prime Minister ‘not vacant’: BJP on Amartya Sen's Mamata in 2024 remark

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen | PTI

Kolkata: A day after Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen said that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has the ‘ability’ to become the Prime Minister of India, BJP on Sunday said that the post of the Prime Minister was ‘not vacant’.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday in Kolkata said that the way the people had supported Narendra Modi in two consecutive terms, the same will be repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The way the women, youth, SC, ST and other backward class people along with others have supported Narendra Modi in two consecutive terms, the same will be repeated in the 2024 elections,” said Pradhan.

Taking potshots at the saffron camp, TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the vacancy of the posts is created by the common people.

“A person like Amartya Sen is also saying that Mamata has the ability of becoming the PM. The vacancy of post is created by common people and the people always elect those who are with them round the year,” mentioned Chandrima.

Meanwhile, senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that Sen rightly pointed out that there is a doubt how much Mamata can unite the oppositions against BJP. “There is seriously a doubt on how Mamata can unite all opposition against BJP but it is clear that for BJP, Mamata Banerjee can divide the opposition,” added Chakraborty.

