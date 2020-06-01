Poor’s pain cannot be expressed in words: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With lockdown relaxations expanding, PM Modi on Sunday cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against COVID-19 and asked them to be “extra alert and careful”, while acknowledging the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis.

The pain that the poor, working class and labourers suffered cannot be described in words, he said, stating the current scenario is an “eye opener to happenings in the past” in the country and offers opportunity for scrutiny and lessons for the future.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi noted that a big part of the economy has opened and train and flight services have begun operating partially with more relaxations on the anvil, but warned people against letting their guards down.

After such “austere penance and after so many hardships”, the country’s deft handling of the situation should “not go in vain”, he said.

Modi said, “Whether it is the mandatory ‘do gaz ki doori’ (two yards of distancing), wearing face masks or staying at home to the best extent possible, there should be no laxity on our part in complete adherence (to the laid down norms). We must not let this fight weaken. Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option. The fight against coronavirus is still equally serious. You, your family, may still face grave danger from coronavirus,” he cautioned.

In his address, the PM said all classes of people have suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst.

“Had our villages, towns, districts and states been self-reliant, problems facing us would not have been of such a magnitude as is evident today,” he said, noting it is the people of eastern region, from where the bulk of migrant workers come from, who have suffered the most.

Everyone is working to help the poor and labourers, he said, and highlighted the railways’ exercise to transport large numbers of migrant workers to their hom­es. “The path of our fight against coronavirus goes a long way. It is a calamity, a scourge that does not have an antidote in the entire world; there is no prior experience on that... We are facing newer challenges and consequent hardships,” he pointed out.

-- For 62-year-old Rajendra Jadhav, a farmer based in Nashik, it was a pleasant surprise when PM Modi mentioned his name and praised his innovation.

-- Always ready to help needy, says Pathankot’s differently abled man who earns praise from PM.

-- Jadhav, from Satana town, has developed a sprinkling machine, ‘Yashwant’, which is currently used by local civic body to sprinkle disinfectants to curb the virus’s spread.

-- The PM has assured that those affected by the locust attacks in certain parts of the country will be helped by the government.

-- PM Modi applauds the courage of the people of West Bengal and Odisha in facing cyclone Amphan, which devastated the two states earlier this month, and said the country stands united with them.

-- From Hollywood to Haridwar, people have taken serious note of the benefits of yoga amid the coronavirus health crisis. Modi notecd it is good for “community, immunity and unity”.