Politics takes back seat as Gehlot calls Adani ‘Gautam Bhai’ | FPJ/Manish Godha

Industrialist Gautam Adani may have been targeted by Congress quite often, but the scene was different in Jaipur on Friday. The front-line leader of the Congress and CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, not only shared the dais with Gautam Adani but called him Gautam Bhai and congratulated him on becoming the second richest person in the world.



At the inaugural session of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 held in Jaipur on Friday, Gautam Adani was seen sitting next to CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot thanked him for his investment in Rajasthan and praised the Gujaratis for their business mindset. Gehlot said, "Gujaratis always leads in the business sector in the country with big names like Sarabhais and Ambanis, and now the Adanis are there."



Although Gehlot also mentioned the corporate houses that emerged from Rajasthan, like Birlas, Singhanias, Bajaj and others, and said that "the conditions in Rajasthan are different from Gujarat as droughts are regular in the state, some of the big corporate houses of the country have roots in Rajasthan and have contributed a lot to the industrial development of the country."



Gautam Adani also praised some of the Gehlot government’s schemes and termed them path-breaking. He also mentioned that the Adani Group has invested Rs 35000 crores in various sectors in Rajasthan and has plans to invest an additional Rs 65000 crores in the next 5-7 years. He praised the functioning of the government in approving his projects and said, "We got the fastest approvals in Rajasthan, that helped us to set up our power plant in just 36 months."



The two-day summit is being organised with the theme of Committed and Delivered, so no new MOUs were signed at the summit, but the inauguration and foundation laying of 51 industrial projects were done on the occasion. Gehlot also launched 25 industrial parks and the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2022 at the event.



CM Gehlot said that we are expecting an investment of around Rs 11 lakh crore, but he also admits that it is not possible to achieve the target for various reasons. "Narendra Modi had organised many Vibrant Gujarat Summits, but the achievement could not cross 20–25 percent," said Gehlot.





The event somehow proved to be a show of good governance for Ashok Gehlot, who is facing political challenges within the party, as most of the industrialists praised the functioning of the Gehlot government in terms of approving the projects. Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal said that investors should come here as they will get what they want, while CEO of Tata Power Pravir Sinha promised the installation of 10 thousand EV charging stations in coming years and V Santhanam of Saint Gobain said that we are impressed with the way government officials are working here and our new investment of Rs 1200 crore will start in March next year.