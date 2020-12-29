'Politics of hate can't triumph over secularism': Mamata hits back at BJP from roadshow in Bolpur

With an aim to hit back at the increasingly vicious campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2021, state chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a roadshow at Bolpur in the Birbhum district.

Notably, this is the very place where Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had conducted his own roadshow earlier this month on December 20.

Before addressing the rally at Jambuni in Bolpur, Mamata held a four-kilometre padayatra (long march) in the city, which started at 1 PM from the 'Lodge More' and ended at the 'Chourasta' area in Jambuni, from where the chief minister addressed her speech.

TMC workers and supporters had started preparing the stage for the party supremo's address since early in the morning. However, as the day progressed, a huge crowd gathered to hear the Chief Minister speak. Even police barricades seemed ineffective in controlling the massive crowd of people who had gathered.