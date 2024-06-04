Political Upheaval In Daman And Diu: Independent Candidates Triumph Over Major Parties

In a surprising turn of events, Praful Patel, the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Daman & Diu, and a known aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come under scrutiny from the BJP high command. This follows the defeat of BJP’s heavyweight leader, Lalu Patel, by independent candidate Umesh Patel in the recent elections.

Umesh Patel, who won by a margin of 6,225 votes, became a popular choice among voters for his public criticism of Praful Patel during the election campaign. His victory signals a shift in the political landscape of the region, challenging the established dominance of major parties.

Praful Patel, known for his autocratic style of functioning, has faced opposition from the public during his tenure as the administrator of the union territory. His decision to issue over 1,000 notices for property demolition for road alignment just before the Lok Sabha elections sparked controversy and discontent among the residents of Daman.

Interestingly, Praful Patel is said to be close to BJP leader Jignesh Patel, the brother of Congress candidate Ketan Patel. Jignesh Patel and his team, including Vishal Tandel, Gulab Babu Patel, Ishwar Bhana Patel, and Suresh alias Tolio, are alleged to have performed anti-BJP activities in four panchayats of Dabhel.

Despite the intense competition between the BJP, the Congress, and independent candidate Umesh Patel, the latter managed to secure a substantial lead. This was despite the efforts of senior BJP leader and Surat (West) MLA, Purnesh Modi, who was appointed as the in-charge for the two Lok Sabha seats in the union territory.

In another development, BJP candidate Kalaben Delkar, the widow of former MP late Mohan Delkar, won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) seat with an impressive margin. Her victory adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding political narrative.

Sources reveal that internal infighting within the BJP in Daman and Diu contributed significantly to the defeat of BJP candidate Lalu Patel. Jignesh Patel reportedly played a significant role in this outcome.