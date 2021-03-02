Political slugfest over assault of BJP worker's elderly mother takes new turn, relatives reject son's 'TMC attacked' charge

Kolkata: There is a new twist to the slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the alleged beating up of the 85-year-old mother of BJP cadre Gopal Majumdar. The relatives says that the son beats his mother regularly and the grandson says that the TMC didn’t beat their grandmother, a resident of Nimta in North 24 parganas.

While the saffron camp has cried foul against the TMC for beating the elderly woman, Shova Majumdar, the TMC counters the allegation. In a video they released on Twitter, the lady’s grandson had said that the TMC cannot do such a thing.

Gora Majumdar, one of the grandsons, said that his grandmother is bedridden and also that the swelling on her eyes is part of her disease.

“My grandmother is practically on her death bed. The swelling on her eyes is due to her illness. The TMC didn’t resort to any violence. I have visited my grandmother, it has nothing to do with politics,” Gora was heard saying.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP women wing president Agnimitra Paul visited the old lady at her residence on Monday. Demanding the immediate arrest of the alleged miscreant, Paul slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims to be the daughter of Bengal but there is no respect for a mother in her state,” said Paul.