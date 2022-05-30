Political mercury soars in Chattisgarh over Rajya Sabha seat, Bhupesh Baghel face heat | ANI

The declaration of names of Rajya Sabha aspirants from the Chhattisgarh quota on May 29, 2022, created a political storm within the party and outside the state. The flames of the issue, not even spared the Rajya Sabha candidates Rajiv Shukla and Ranjit Ranjan who arrived at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand airport on Monday. Both faced hostile questions from the media and were left with no alternative except to defend the High Command's decision.

Rajiv Shukla and Ranjit Ranjan both defended the decision by saying the state is not the only criteria to be nominated as a Rajya Sabha member. The candidate should have to be an Indian Citizen.

Media asked - after KTS Tulsi got nominated for Rajya Sabha, why he was reluctant to visit the state twice and whether his schedules will remain the same. Rajiv Shukla said, he will keep coming.

Moreover, Ranjit Ranjan tried the best to diffuse the tension by saying that she didn’t know Chhattisgarhi but will try to learn it.

However, within the party, Congress leaders and workers feel the decision of selecting outsiders will act as a setback for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Outside of party fences, opposition party leaders not only have assailed Baghel's leadership but also not left any stone unturned to defame his leadership.

Former CM Dr Raman Singh and BJP state president Vishnudeo Sai mocked and castigated the decision of the Congress party and said it is very unfortunate that the Congress High command failed to find out a single eligible leader from Chhattisgarh Congress.

Chhattisgarhiya people were asked to collect dung and when the time of leadership came, leaders were imported through outsourcing from states like UP, and Bihar, Raman Singh alleged.

Actually, CM Baghel is playing with the sentiments of the people of the state, he has nothing to do with Chhattisgarhiya pride, the former CM said.

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh leader Amit Jogi tweeted that Congress High Command insulted the sentiments of the Chhattisgarh public and objectionable photo which belittles CM Baghel’s image.

After seeing that BJP and opposition parties trying to spoil the broth by censuring and castigating the decision of the AICC.

Congress State President Mohan Markam defended the decision and said, the Congress party has given lots of things to the Congressmen, so it is high time for them to do sacrifice in the interest of the party.

He also further counterattacked BJP. "Despite the public rejecting and badly defeating BJP in the last assembly elections for their irresponsible unwarranted actions, making them ineligible to have their own Rajya Sabha member, still, they are repeating the same. It is better for them to go for introspection," Markam advised.