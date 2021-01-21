Police teams confront outside former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s house

Patna: A showdown of sorts occurred between the Sachivalaya police station staff and security guards posted at the 10, Circular Road bungalow of former chief minister Rabri Devi and leader of opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav on Thursday.

A team of the Sachivalaya police station was on patrol duty in the VVIP areas. They objected to the presence of "large" number of people at the 10, Circular Road and asked them to leave the place immediately. However, Bhola Yadav, former RJD MLA who was present at the entrance of the bungalow objected to the intervention of the police.

The security personnel deployed by the Bihar Military Police objected to the language of the officer-in-charge of the police team.

The situation was calmed down following intervention by the senior party leaders who pacified both the groups of the police. The Sachivalaya PS team returned with the threat of informing their seniors about the conduct of the security guards. On the other hand, the guards posted at 10, Circular Road alleged Sachivalaya police station ASI manhandled them.