Police leave cancelled due to beeline of requests

Mumbai: In a bid to prevent senior officers and officials of higher ranks queuing up to meet political leaders heading the newly-formed government, state police headquarters has issued orders to all unit commanders in the state to cancel leaves of officers across ranks until December 6. According to an official, the move was made after a bee-line of officers was seen outside Matoshree and Silver Oaks.

Meanwhile, an official also claimed that the cancellation of leaves of police officers is also necessary considering the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, the first since the Ayodhya verdict. Moreover, the recent transition in the government is also one of the reasons that the state police headquarters needs all hands on deck.

Interestingly, there is an oral communication about cancellation of leaves, which was later followed by an official circular. “In anticipation of the events on December 6 — anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition and death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar — all police force would be deployed for security purposes. With the newly formed government in tow, we are being extra cautious and have taken the extra measures to prevent any law and order problem,” a senior official said.

According to a police source, when it came to light that senior officers from the police force were lining up to change their posting and make recommendations, the office of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) was unhappy. It is also speculated that the officers who will be found queuing up for personal gains, will face a departmental enquiry and stringent action will be taken against them.