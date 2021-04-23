Police clueless about whereabouts of jawan abducted in Chhattisgarh; locals question silence as rumours spread

Raipur: More than 36 hours passed, but Police is still clueless about the whereabouts of the abducted young police officer of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bastar police.

Assistant Sub-inspector of DRG, Murali Tati was abducted from his village Palnar in Bijapur district on Wednesday while he was on leave, SP Kamal Lochan Kashyap said .

Tati was kidnapped at the gunpoint by armed Naxals as per the eyewitness, Kashayp said.

Till the time we are not able to trace is locations. However, the information received from the sources said he is still alive, said the SP.

We are trying our best to find him, our all options are open, he added.

Tati’s wife also reached Gangaloor to request the Naxals to release the abducted, but till the time we have not received any update.

However, as far as releasing of jawan in Janadalat is concerned, we have no inputs, it is merely a rumour only, the SP added.

Tati is a resident of Palnar village from where he was allegedly abducted. He was transferred to Bastar in 2018 and was posted in Jagdalpur, before which he served in Bijapur.

On Wednesday, he had gone to meet his mother and then proceeded to attend the local fair at his village from where he was kidnapped, informed the local reporters.

However, earlier this month, Maoists had released CRPF’s COBRA jawan Rakeshwar Manhas five days after his abduction. He was abducted during a fierce encounter in which security forces lost 22 jawans in Bijapur.

From national media to local media, even the mediators proactively work round the clock for the safe release of jawans. Fortunately, the naxals also heard their voices and released the Jawan but such approach I am not seeing this time, said Lingaram Kodepi, Human Right Defender.

It is heart wrenching, a tribal jawan of Bastar was kidnapped, even journalists who actively participated in the release of Manhas are still inactive. Is there no one to save the tribals of Bastar, Lingaram questioned.