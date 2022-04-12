PNB scam case: Fugitive Nirav Modi's close associate, Subhash Shankar, brought to India from Cairo

Subhash Shankar, a close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been brought back to Mumbai by the CBI team from Cairo, reported news agency ANI.

Subhash Shankar Parab is a key accused in the PNB bank fraud case.

Subhash Shankar, who is close aide of Nirav Modi has been brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo city of Egypt, in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth Rs 13,578 crores, CBI sources told news agency ANI.

According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.

