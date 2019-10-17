PNB Fraud Case: Nirav Modi to appear for remand hearing via video link

London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of over nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear via videolink from his London jail for a regular remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 48-year-old remains in judicial custody pending a full extradition trial scheduled for May 2020 and must appear for "call-over" hearings until the case management for the trial kicks in from February next year.

At the last call-over hearing at the magistrates' court in London in September, Judge David Robinson told Modi that there was nothing "substantial" to deal with and that the court was working towards a five-day extradition trial hearing for May 11-15, 2020.

A team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were present in court for the brief hearing, required under UK law every 28 days pending an extradition trial.

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, one of England's most overcrowded jails, since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government, being represented by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in court.