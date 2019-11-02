PMLA case: Court summons Lalu’s daughter Misa

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharati. It is the third supplementary chargesheet which names 35 fresh accused of which 20 are firms. Misa and her husband, currently on the bail are also accused in the same case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, after taking cognisance of the chargesheet, has summoned all the accused to appear on the next date of hearing i.e. November 23. All the other accused who were chargesheeted earlier are currently out on bail. In 2017, the ED had raided a farmhouse and a few other locations as part of its probe against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the agency under the provisions of PMLA.

The agency had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a CA who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium”. Bharati and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past. The ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal, Bharati and her husband were the “key persons behind the money laundering.” —Agencies