PMC bank’s annual general meeting calls off due to RBI’s restriction

PMC bank’s 36th Annual General Meeting stands cancelled due to restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The meeting was scheduled to be held on September 28. Managing director Joy Thomas (now suspended) of the bank notified to stakeholders on September 25.

According to Money Control report, the notification reads:

"I, Mr. Joy Thomas, MD, hereby inform you that as your PMC Bank has been put under regulatory restriction under the Section 35A of B.R Act by RBI for a period of six months, the Board has been superseded and Administrator has been appointed. Therefore, the 36th annual general meeting of the bank proposed to be held on Saturday, 28th September…stands cancelled."

The restriction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

"According to the directions, depositors will be allowed to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 of the total balance in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account by whatever name called, subject to conditions stipulated in the RBI directions," the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Joy Thomas asserted that all its loans are fully secured, the management admitted that one large account-HDIL--is the sole reason for the present crisis leading to the regulatory action Tuesday when RBI superseded its management and placed it under an administrator for the next six months, according to PTI report.

The regulator has also capped cash withdrawal at Rs 1,000 per customer during this period and also banned the bank from any fresh lending during this period. Though the bank's now suspended managing director Joy Thomas did not disclose the exposure to HDIL, which he described as the largest and one of the oldest customers, he said all other accounts are safe and fully-secured.

"All other loans are more than fully-secured and there is no need for any customer to panic," Thomas told PTI in an interview Wednesday evening. "We have enough liquidity and back-up securities for all what we have lent. As a cooperative bank, we never do unsecured lending and our loan coverage ratio has always been 100-110 percent," Thomas said.