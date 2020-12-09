'PM-WANI': Centre to set up public Wi-Fi system, cabinet clears proposal

The central government is looking to set up a public Wi-Fi system across the country to provide a wireless internet connection to citizens. To this end, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a framework for the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks through the 'PM-WANI' scheme, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said, adding that the cabinet has already passed the proposal.