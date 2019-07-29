PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls in ‘Man vs Wild’, here's when and where you can watch the episode

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi, as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Grylls said on Twitter. The clip of the show was shared by the Bear Grylls on his Twitter account, in the video PM Modi can be seen riding a small dinghy in a river along with the adventure travel show host.

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the PM said in a statement.

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

Where and when to watch the episode?

Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Narendra Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DTamil on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9 pm IST. The premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD World will be available in 5 languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This special episode will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.