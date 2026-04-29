PM Narendra Modi Visits Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath; Set To Inaugurate ₹36,230 Cr Ganga Expressway | X / IANS

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday, offering prayers and performing darshan during his visit to the city.

A massive crowd gathered at Lahurabir crossing in Varanasi to welcome PM Modi, who is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in the city.

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Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal said that every visit by the Prime Minister brings new development initiatives for the city.

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"Whenever PM Modi comes to Kashi, he announces new inaugurations before leaving... Today, he is going to seek (Kashi Vishwanath) Baba's blessings... Today, the news spread that he is coming, and the people of Varanasi could not stop themselves and thronged the road to get a glimpse and greet him," Jaiswal said.

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Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut today.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes, was built at Rs 36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The project is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

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Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday told ANI that there is significant public enthusiasm regarding the Ganga Expressway, noting that it will drastically improve connectivity to Prayagraj and the state capital, Lucknow.

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"The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours.

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As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work..." Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)