PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Talk Over Phone; Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Efforts To Promote Global Peace

PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X/@PMOIndia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, critical technologies and other areas.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

The two leader reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

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"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," he said. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)