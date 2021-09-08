PM Narendra Modi to visit Ayodhya in November, expected to inaugurate 10-day 'Deepotsav celebrations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be inaugurating a 10-day Deepavali festival celebration in Ayodhya ahead of next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The event will be observed as the final mega event under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as his tenure comes to an end.

“We will be fortunate to have the PM in Ayodhya again... Noted Bollywood art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s proposal to design the Deepotsav sets has been forwarded to the state government for approval. A decision will be taken soon,” Ayodhya Development Authority vice-chairman Vishal Singh said in a statement.

Although the date has not yet been decided of Prime Minister's visit to the state, it is very likely to be a day before the holy festival is celebrated in India, the Ayodhya Development Authority informed.

A new 'Guinness world record' will also be set by the Ayodhya Development Authority along with the tourism and culture department with 6.5 lakhs diyas to be placed and lit in Ayodhya during the night of Deepawali. Many more preparations are underway.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Ayodhya temple site on August 29 and offered prayers to Ram Lalla where India's biggest Ram temple is being constructed under the Modi government.

“Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya,” President Kovind said while inaugurating a Ramayan conclave.

With Ayodhya being the epicenter of Uttar Pradesh's politics, the Prime Minister's visit will have a major impact assuming the BJP stronghold in the state.

“The literal meaning of Ayodhya is the one with whom it is impossible to wage a war. Owing to the courage and power of Raghuvanshi kings Raghu, Dileep, Aj, Dashrath, and Ram, their capital was considered unconquerable. Therefore, the name of this city as ‘Ayodhya’ will always remain relevant,” President Kovind had said.

“I feel that when my family members named me, they were possibly having the feeling of respect and affection towards Ram Katha and Lord Ram, which is seen in the common public,” the President said while referring his name was taken from Lord Ram.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:24 PM IST