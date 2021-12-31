PM Narendra Modi to throw open 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 20

Ahmedabad: Even as the opposition Congress given a call to put off the Vibrant Gujarat Investors Summit in the wake of a surge of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the State and the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the three-day event on January 10.

Heads of States from 15 countries, industry captions and government representatives are expected to participate in the summit, according to an official announcement on Friday evening. It also claims that this edition would be bigger than all the previous ones.

The Gujarat Government has been signing many MoUs through the last one month in what it called pre-event summits.

According to the government, the summit would be held under strict Covid-19 SOPs and special testing and quarantine arrangements have been made for all the delegates. Besides, no government employee or participant without having taken both the doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed at the event.

Many global business tycoons and CEOs have confirmed their participation. They include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (DP World), Didier Casimiro (Rosneft), Tony Fountain (Nyara Energy Limited), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Dr. Vivek Lall (Global Atomics Global Corporation), Maeda Tadashi (Japan Bank for International Cooperation), Salil Gupte (Boeing India Pvt Ltd) and William L. Blair (Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.).

Indian business leaders at the event will include Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), KM Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharati Mittal (Bharati Enterprises), Ashok Hinduja (Hinduja Group), N. Chandrasekharan (Tata Group) and Harsh Goenka (RPG Group).

The theme of this year’s Vibrant Gujarat is “Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:19 PM IST