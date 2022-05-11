PM Narendra Modi to participate in second global COVID virtual summit on May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the Second Global COVID virtual summit on May 12. The summit shall is being to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the Opening Session of the Summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’. The session will be live streamed from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm on 12 May.

Other participants of the event are Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate.

PM @narendramodi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on 12 May 2022 at the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/LkuLwJreut — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 11, 2022

Narendra Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.

India has been playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, medicines, development of low cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:56 PM IST