Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:22 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 9 am

FPJ Web Desk
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: Twitter Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am today, November 19, the PMO informed.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's office.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:18 AM IST
