PM Narendra Modi Reaffirms Commitment To Tamil Nadu’s Development, Hails Cooperative Federalism | X

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said as Chief Minister (of Gujarat) he had understood the expectations of a State and after becoming Prime Minister, “not only did I try to fulfil the aspirations but also made efforts so that the states meet their aspiration goals.”

Launching multiple Government projects in Tamil Nadu including the Vadapalani to Poonamallee phase of Chennai Metro Rail at an event in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Prime Minister said, “I have always taken the country’s development as my mantra”.

“A few days ago, with the blessings of the people, I completed 25 years of public service as a head of government – an important milestone. In October 2001, I took the oath as the chief minister of Gujarat. From there onwards, the people allowed me to serve them, first as chief minister and later as prime minister. Over these 25 years, my faith in two great strengths of our democracy has grown even stronger. First, the people of the country; and second, cooperative federalism,” he said.

Recalling his association with former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, and later with O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin, he said, “Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu’s development, serving its people remains steadfast. With this determination to serve people, together with Chief Minister Vijay, we are taking forward the development of the state.”

Earlier, Modi and Vijay took an inaugural ride on the Metro Rail from Porur Bypass to Poonamallee, which form a part of the new stretch.

Vijay said his approach was that when the State government and the Centre worked together, the benefits should directly reach the people.

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Adverting to other issues, the Prime Minister said, “I have always believed that urbanisation is not a challenge but an opportunity, and public transportation plays a crucial role in realising that opportunity. Good public transport improves the ease of living for people. However, better transportation requires more than just widening roads. Modern cities need holistic infrastructure. That is why, over the last decade, we have focused on expanding metro connectivity across the country.”

In 2014, Metro Rail services were available in only five cities, but today, they are operational in 25 cities across the country, he said.

Interestingly, while Modi was addressing the gathering, a section of ruling TVK supporters blew the whistle (the party symbol) and also held placards hailing Vijay as the “Future PM”.