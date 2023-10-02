 PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat On Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)
Earlier, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
PM Modi at the Rajghat | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 2) paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat (memorial of the leader) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi).

Earlier, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

President Droupadi Murmu on Bapu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (October 1) said Mahatma Gandhi’s strong and vibrant ideology will always remain relevant for the world and asked people to follow his values ​​and teachings for the welfare of the country.

"Gandhiji ideals of truth and non-violence paved a new way for the world. Gandhiji not only fought for non-violence throughout his life but he also took up the cause of cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and farmers' rights and fought against untouchability, social discrimination and illiteracy," she said in a message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

Watch: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Vice President pays tribute at Rajghat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

