PM Narendra Modi likely to miss Bengal Global Business Summit

Kolkata: Uncertainty is reeling over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the inaugural programme of two days Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) starting from Wednesday.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the PMO didn’t give any confirmation about the Prime Minister attending the Business Summit.

It can be noted that during the last visit to the national capital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited him to attend the Business Summit scheduled from April 20 to April 21.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that no official invitation was sent to the Prime Minister for which he will not attend the summit.

“Around three months back when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the Prime Minister she had invited him verbally but no official invitation was sent to him for which he will not be attending the summit,” said Ghosh.

Countering Ghosh’s comment, TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar questioned whether Ghosh is the ‘mouthpiece’ of PMO.

Speculation started even more after the invitation card issued by Nabanna had the name of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the ‘chief guest’.

Slamming the Business Summit, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the business summit is just an ‘eye wash’.

“The Trinamool Congress government had earlier conducted the summit but a single investment didn’t come to the state during the TMC regime. The government just uses our tax money for conducting eye wash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t want to be a part of such camouflage,” claimed Majumdar.

It can be recalled that after coming to power for the third time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that this time her destination is to start ‘industrialization’ in the state.

Addressing the media last week, Mamata said that Bengal will be the ‘gateway’ to industry.

“After two years of pandemic only Bengal had dared to hold Business Summit as I believe in no work no gain. No other state took the interest to hold such a summit after the pandemic. Bengal will show the way to the entire country,” the Chief Minister was saying.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:43 PM IST