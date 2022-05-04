PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Iceland PM Katrin Jakobsdottir, discusses boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the PM of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Copenhagen, Denmark. During the meeting, the PMs discussed on boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries and more.

PM Modi today participated in the second India -Nordic Summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Before meeting Iceland PM, Modi met Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson here on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and the progress in the Joint Action Plan.

"Cementing ties with Sweden. PM @narendramodi and @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"A partnership founded on innovation, technology & investment. PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson. Took stock of the progress in the Joint Action Plan. Appreciated the expanding scope of the jointly launched LeadIT initiative," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden, the two sides adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan.

Later in the day, Modi would attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," Modi had said earlier.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

