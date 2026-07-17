PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Marking A Major Milestone In Green Rail Transport | Video | X / @PIB_India

Jind: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts towards green transportation and self-reliant technology under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

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The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section. It will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations and is among the few hydrogen trains in operation globally. The launch places India in an elite group of countries using hydrogen technology for rail transport.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw described the launch as a landmark achievement for Indian engineering, highlighting that the entire propulsion system and technology had been developed indigenously.

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Emphasising the importance of developing hydrogen technology within India, the Railway Minister said, "Hydrogen is a new energy, a new fuel. How to use this fuel in transportation, how to develop that technology in India, and making it an indigenous technology under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is very important. This is a major milestone for the Railways today, as the entire technology was developed in India and the IP rights are with India."

According to the Railways Ministry, the indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity onboard using hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as by-products, resulting in near-zero emissions at the point of use.

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Unlike conventional electric trains, the hydrogen-powered train does not depend on overhead power lines. The 10-coach train can carry around 2,600 passengers and consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars and eight trailer coaches.

The train has a design speed of 110 kmph and will initially operate at a speed of up to 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat route.

Explaining the technology, Vaishnaw said hydrogen produced from water through an electrolyser plant is converted into electricity through a fuel cell, which is then used to power the train's motors.

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"Hydrogen is made from water; an electrolyser plant is installed nearby. Hydrogen is produced from water and then converted back into electricity through this fuel cell. This electricity is then used to drive the motors. The entire propulsion system, from hydrogen production to its actual use in the motor, all IP rights are with India today," he said.

The Railway Ministry has established India's first integrated hydrogen railway ecosystem at Jind, which includes facilities for hydrogen production through electrolysis, storage, compression and refuelling. The facility can store nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen and has been approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Addressing safety concerns, Vaishnaw said the train had undergone comprehensive safety assessments, including independent evaluation by TUV SUD, Germany.

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"A very comprehensive safety assessment was conducted over a long period. An independent safety assessment was done by TUV SUD, one of the world's most reputed safety assessment agencies. In every way, the train is secure," he said.

The hydrogen train is equipped with multiple safety mechanisms, including hydrogen leak, flame, heat and smoke detection systems, automatic hydrogen shut-off, continuous ventilation and emergency response features.

Vaishnaw said hydrogen concentration levels were continuously monitored through advanced sensor systems.

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"Many safety sensors have been installed, including heat detectors and leak detectors. Hydrogen is a very safe fuel in the sense that if the hydrogen concentration exceeds 0.25 per cent, all safety systems will be activated. The risk starts if it exceeds 4 per cent, so it's completely addressed at less than 1 per cent," he said.

The project has been developed under the leadership of Indian Railways, with technical specifications provided by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The ministry said the initiative supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission and India's long-term net-zero goals.

"There are very few countries - one in Europe, one in China, and one in America where hydrogen trains are running. But the important thing is that once we have our own IP rights for this technology in India, we can export this technology to many countries," Vaishnaw said.

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During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to the nation. The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from around eight hours to four hours.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will dedicate the 157.92-km-long, four-lane Packages 1 to 5 of the Greenfield expressway, built at a cost of around ₹9,680 crore, during his visit to Jind. Later, he will inaugurate the 30.9-km-long Package 6 of the expressway in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, decongest NH-44 and boost industrial and logistics development along the route.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)