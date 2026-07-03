PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes To Devotees As Amarnath Yatra Begins, Urges Pilgrims To Follow Five Resolutions | File photo & X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartfelt wishes to devotees embarking on the annual Amarnath Yatra, praying for their safe and auspicious pilgrimage.

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Marking the commencement of the revered journey to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister also released an open letter urging pilgrims to adopt five resolutions aimed at promoting cleanliness, safety, environmental conservation, local livelihoods and nation-building.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi described the Amarnath Yatra as an eternal symbol of India's spiritual tradition and cultural unity.

PM Modi wrote on X: "The Amarnath Yatra, connected with the darshan of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter in our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. My wish is that this journey of the devotees of Shiva be safe and auspicious in every way! On this sacred occasion, my letter to the pilgrims linked with five resolutions."

Sharing the letter (in Hindi, loosely translated as), PM Modi greeted devotees with, "Dear Devotees, Har Har Mahadev! Jai Baba Barfani! Participating in the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is, in itself, a profound privilege. The opportunity for devotees to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani begins with the Pratham Puja (first ritual) performed on the day of Jyeshtha Purnima."

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PM Modi further said that devotees from every corner of the country eagerly look forward to joining this sacred pilgrimage.

"Every year, this opportunity to witness Baba Barfani in person proves to be a deeply auspicious and unforgettable experience for lakhs of Shiva devotees. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all Shiva devotees on the occasion of this year's pilgrimage," he said in the letter.

PM Modi further said that this pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath represents an eternal chapter in India's spiritual tradition.

"Every year, lakhs of devotees who cherish Sanatan culture arrive in Jammu and Kashmir from across the globe to participate in this journey. People from diverse regions, speaking different languages ​​and following varied traditions, undertake this pilgrimage with the solemn resolve to seek the divine presence of Mahadev," PM Modi added.

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PM Modi also lauded the efforts of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the security forces for ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

"For several decades, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have managed the pilgrimage with great efficiency and a spirit of service. Furthermore, our administration and security forces play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the Yatra. This year, too, thousands of personnel are dedicatedly fulfilling this responsibility," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, BSF, NDRF, doctors, medical personnel, administrative officials, sanitation workers and all those involved in serving the pilgrims.

"On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Police, ITBP, BSF, NDRF, doctors and medical personnel, administrative officials, sanitation workers, and every individual dedicated to serving the pilgrims.

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During these two months, the holy abode of Baba Barfani offers a magnificent glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity," PM Modi added.

He said that during the two-month pilgrimage, the holy abode of Baba Barfani presents a living example of India's "unity in diversity".

"This pilgrimage to the abode of Baba Barfani also showcases the hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir and the devotion of pilgrims arriving from across the country. At every stage of the journey, thousands of local citizens of Jammu & Kashmir extend a warm welcome to the pilgrims. Countless devotees from various parts of the nation also organise Bhandaras (community kitchens) along the holy cave route and the pilgrimage paths. This spirit of selfless service is a living embodiment of our Sanatan culture and the ideal of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (may all be happy)," PM Modi said.

In his letter, the Prime Minister urged devotees to adopt five resolutions during the pilgrimage.

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"First Resolution: Let us adhere to cleanliness norms during the Amarnath Yatra and contribute to maintaining hygiene along the entire pilgrimage route," he added.

The second resolution urges devotees to strictly follow all administrative directions, traffic regulations and security guidelines, while remaining especially cautious of slippery terrain caused by rain and cold weather.

"Third Resolution: Embracing the spirit of 'Vocal for Local', let us spend at least 10 per cent of our pilgrimage budget on purchasing local products. This will strengthen the livelihoods of families and the youth of Jammu & Kashmir," PM Modi said in the letter.

"Fourth Resolution: On the concluding day of the Baba Amarnath Yatra -- which coincides with Raksha Bandhan -- let us gift a sapling to our brother or sister and carry forward the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign," he added.

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"Fifth Resolution: Let us perform our duties honestly throughout the year with a 'Nation First' spirit and actively contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.

Expressing confidence in the success of this year's pilgrimage, PM Modi said the Amarnath Yatra would continue to serve as a grand celebration of Sanatan faith, India's cultural unity and the tradition of selfless service.

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"I am confident that the pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath will culminate as a grand celebration of Sanatan faith, India's cultural unity, and the tradition of service. It is my prayer that the boundless grace of Baba Amarnath remains upon us all. May your journey be safe and auspicious, and may it infuse your life with new energy, new consciousness, and new spiritual strength," he said.

PM Modi further extended best wishes to the devotees for the Amarnath Yatra.

"May Baba Barfani inspire us all to be even more dedicated to our duties, so that together we can realise the resolve of a developed India. My heartfelt best wishes to you all for the Amarnath Yatra," PM Modi added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)