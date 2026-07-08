PM Narendra Modi Declares 'Golden Chapter' In India-Indonesia Ties As 20 Strategic Pacts And BrahMos Deal Strengthen Partnership | Video | X / @airnewsalerts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi hailed what he called a “golden chapter” in India-Indonesia relations as he addressed the Indonesian parliament, which had Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and other top legislators in attendance.

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Thanking the people and the government of Indonesia for their hospitality, the prime minister stated that both nations had worked to bring the concerns of the Global South to the world stage. “Be it Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022 or India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, both sought to bring the priorities of the Global South to the centre of the global agenda,” he said. “In the coming times as well, India and Indonesia will continue working together in this direction.”

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He saids both nations needed to work together in common multilateral forums such as ASEAN to address shared common concerns. “India doesn’t believe in expansionism but in prosperity. We believe in, together with all, development for all," said Modi. He stressed that that India and Indonesia work together through ASEAN. Indonesia is ASEAN's largest economy, and its role is essential in driving key decisions within the multilateral body.

“India talks about freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific,” the prime minister said. “For this we have kept ASEAN at the centre, as can be seen by our Act East policy, which is also ASEAN-centric. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN has made great strides, and it is very important that India and Indonesia continue to work together in this direction.”

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo Subianto signed 20 outcome documents in the fields of defence, critical minerals, and agriculture, among other sectors. Officials said that India will invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel, and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia, while Indonesia will be buying BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from New Delhi in a deal that is estimated to be valued at $630 million.

Indonesia becomes the third Southeast Asian nation following earlier export agreements with Vietnam and the Philippines. Both nations have also committed to the development of Sabang Port.

Modi, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, is on the first leg of a three-nation tour that includes Australia and New Zealand.