PM Narendra Modi Chairs EAC-PM Meeting On Sustaining India’s Growth Amid West Asia Conflict & Global Economic Uncertainty | X / IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), discussing measures to sustain India’s growth momentum, strengthen economic resilience and navigate emerging global challenges amid the West Asia conflict, officials said on Saturday.

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The meeting focused on strategies to further accelerate economic growth, at a time when major economies across the world continue to face geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and weakening demand.

PM Modi and members of the advisory council exchanged views on policy measures aimed at maintaining India’s growth trajectory while ensuring macroeconomic stability amid a challenging global environment, according to officials.

In addition, discussions covered reforms aimed at improving ease of living and ease of doing business, with deliberations focusing on enhancing governance efficiency, reducing compliance burdens and creating a more conducive environment for investment and entrepreneurship.

Moreover, a part of the deliberations centred on the implications of the conflict in West Asia, with members discussing its potential impact on India and the global economy.

The discussions examined concerns related to energy markets, trade routes and broader economic stability as prolonged tensions in the region continue to raise uncertainty across global markets.

The key meeting comes at a time when India continues to remain among the fastest-growing major economies despite growing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

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India's GDP growth was estimated at a robust 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2025-26, and the growth rate for the full financial year worked out to be 7.7 per cent, on the back of a strong performance of the agriculture, construction and services sectors.

India -- which imports a large share of its energy requirements -- has been closely monitoring developments in the region amid concerns that sustained instability could influence crude oil prices and international trade flows.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister comprises economists and policy experts who provide independent inputs on economic and developmental issues and advise the government on long-term growth priorities and emerging economic trends.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)