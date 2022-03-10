PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for celebrations in Delhi after party emerges victorious in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters in Delhi after the party emerged victorious in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, which also went to polls in February-March, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government.

BJP's splendid performance in the four states ruled by it, sweeping away opposition parties with its governance model mounted on pillars of welfarism, Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unflagging popularity has made it the firm favourites for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, just like its victory in a similar round of polls in 2017 had smoothed out its path for the 2019 general election win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. The party emerged victorious in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. #AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/UjjAX4bjX7 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Victory celebrations at party headquarters on BJP's landslide victory in Assembly Elections 2022.

https://t.co/7ycL0nUo6s — BJP (@BJP4India) March 10, 2022

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:42 PM IST