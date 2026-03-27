 PM Modi's Virtual Meeting With Chief Ministers To Discuss Impact Of West Asia Crisis Begins
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HomeIndiaPM Modi's Virtual Meeting With Chief Ministers To Discuss Impact Of West Asia Crisis Begins

PM Modi's Virtual Meeting With Chief Ministers To Discuss Impact Of West Asia Crisis Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual meeting with chief ministers of non-poll-bound states to discuss the West Asia crisis. The talks follow his “Team India” call for cooperation. This is the first such meeting since the conflict began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with chief ministers of non-poll-bound states on the situation arising out of the West Asia crisis. The interaction, scheduled just days after the Prime Minister called on states to function collectively as “Team India,” will be conducted virtually, similar to the format adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will mark the first instance of the Prime Minister holding talks with chief ministers on the West Asia conflict, which erupted on February 28 after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Tehran has since responded with attacks on Israel and neighbouring Gulf countries.

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