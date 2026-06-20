PM Modi's Two-Day Bengal Visit To Spotlight Development, Defence & Farmers' Welfare | File Pic

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a two days visit to Bengal on June 20.

Taking to X, Modi said, “I will be present in West Bengal for various programs on the next two days, the 20th and 21st. Tomorrow, the 20th of June, is particularly noteworthy because it marks the observance of our West Bengal Day. This event will take place in Tarakeswar, Hooghly district. This location is steeped in heritage due to its connection with Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and his efforts in preserving the culture of West Bengal. In Tarakeswar, various developmental initiatives will be inaugurated.”

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Notably, the theme for this year’s Paschimbanga Divas: “West Bengal: Heritage, Harmony and Development,” reflects the State’s cultural richness, social cohesion and developmental aspirations.

“On the 21st, the Yoga Day program will be organized in Kolkata. I am extremely delighted to see this event being held in Kolkata. After the Yoga Day program, I will join another program where three warships built in indigenous design will be launched into the water. These are INS Dunagiri, INS Samshodhaka, and INS Agrya. These will further strengthen our security. At the same time, they also reflect our resolve towards the goal of self-reliance in the defence sector,” further mentioned Modi.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other projects including release of 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Under this instalment, more than Rs.18,880 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.