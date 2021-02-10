PM Modi's 'small heart' beats only for crony capitalists: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that her party will withdraw the three ‘draconian’ farm laws, if voted to power again.

Addressing a sizeable gathering of farmers and party workers at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, Priyanka took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, “His 56-inch chest has a very small heart and it beats only for BJP-friendly Industrialists and capitalists.”

“Farmers are the ones who make the country self-reliant but he (PM) is demeaning them every day. They are agitating for the past so many days but he has no time to pay any attention and listen to their grievances,” she charged.

“Sons of farmers are martyred at borders. They are the one who man the security of the Prime Minister. It was unfortunate that the country's Prime Minister doesn’t recognize their contribution. Instead, he awards them with new sobriquets like Andolan-karees,” she said.

She also lashed out at the Modi government for extravaganza instead of paying attention to problems being faced by farmers and the country. “The government bought two jets for Rs 16,000 crores, set to send Rs 20,000 crores for beautification of the new Parliament building but it has no money to pay off Rs 15,000 dues of farmers. This government only makes tall, false and hollow promises. It will not do anything for farmers. It’s time to wake up before it’s too late,” she said.

“These draconian farm laws will kill farmers and the agriculture sector. These laws will open doors only for hoarders and BJP’s capitalist cronies. They will buy farmers’ produce on their terms and conditions to hoard and later sell them on higher price. They will open their private Mandis after government mandis are closed to sell food grains at higher prices,” she charged.

Supporting farmers on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Priyanka pointed that they have not enacted any law to ensure right price to farmers’ produce. “Minimum Support Price (MSP) era will end. Capitalists will take over the agri sector through contract farming. They will cheat farmers to fill their coffers by hoarding,” she feared.

“I have come here after seeking blessings from Ma Shakumbhari. You know the ancient tale of the Goddess. Ma Shakumbhari had shed 100 tears to release waters for farmers when famine had hit the country those days,” she said amid huge applause in a bid to depict herself as the savior of farmers.

After landing at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun, Priyanka drove straight to Ma Shakumbhari temple. After offering prayers there, she left for Saharanpur by road along with UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. On her arrival in the district, she went to Raipur village to offer a ‘chadar’ and pay obeisance at Khanqah Dargah.