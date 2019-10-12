PM Modi's niece gets mugged in Delhi, loses Rs 56,000 in cash and two mobiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece became a victim of mugging in New Delhi earlier today. She was carrying Rs. 56,000 cash in her purse that was snatched by bike-borne snatchers outside a hotel.

Damayanti Ben Modi, niece of Modi, returned to Delhi from Amritsar today morning. She had booked a room at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area. As soon as she reached the hotel gate, the two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse and ran away from the spot.

According to India Today report, Modi’s niece was carrying around Rs. 56,000 in cash, two mobile phones and important documents in her purse.

She has lodged a complaint of snatching with a police station in Civil Lines area in New Delhi. Delhi Police are investigating the case. Amit Shah as Home Minister is in-charge of the Delhi Police.

The incident took place just a few kilometres away from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.