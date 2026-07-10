PM Modi's New Zealand Visit: Auckland's Sky Tower Illuminated In Tricolour To Welcome Indian Prime Minister | VIDEO

Auckland's iconic Sky Tower was illuminated in the Indian tricolour to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to New Zealand | X -

New Zealand's iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour as a special gesture ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the country.

Standing 328 metres tall, Auckland's Sky Tower has been a prominent feature of the city's skyline for more than 28 years. The tower offers stunning 360° views across Tāmaki Makaurau and remains one of Auckland's most popular attractions.

The skyscraper was lit up in tricolour to honour Modi's historic visit, which marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in nearly four decades.

A special welcome in Auckland!



The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolizing the friendship between our two countries.



🇮🇳 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/46cnf1xADu — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 10, 2026

Sharing a picture of the illuminated tower, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, “A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries.”

Delighted to witness the wonderful performance by the Naad Vocal Ensemble. Music has a unique ability to bring people together and today’s performance beautifully reflected the warmth and depth of India-New Zealand friendship. pic.twitter.com/SbobSkjxGi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2026

Modi calls visit historic

Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and described his visit as "historic" soon after landing.

“This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” he wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of his arrival.

The love and affection of the New Zealand's Indian community touched me deeply. They have waited four decades for the visit of an Indian Prime Minister and their extraordinary enthusiasm and warmth were visible today. Their bond with India remains unwavering. pic.twitter.com/7wk2vhNAbi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2026

During his visit, Modi also interacted with the Indian community in New Zealand and received a welcome featuring cultural performances representing different parts of India.

“I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand,” Modi wrote.

Delighted to witness a vibrant celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage during the community welcome in Auckland this evening. The performances showcased the cultures of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music and a stirring rendition of Vande… pic.twitter.com/GlG5h73ObF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2026

Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport.



This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the… pic.twitter.com/qhUfkaFfHF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2026

Bilateral engagements on agenda

During his stay in Auckland, Modi will hold bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and review the full range of bilateral relations between the two countries.

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Apart from political leaders, Modi is also scheduled to meet prominent business and sports personalities during his visit. “Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, he will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora during the visit,” the MEA said.

The visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in April. Before this, the two leaders held bilateral discussions when Luxon visited India on an official visit in March 2025.

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