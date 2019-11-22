PM Modi's Bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad may hit a roadblock

New Delhi: PM Modi's highly ambitious Bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad may hit a roadblock if the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine comes to power in Maharashtra.
Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had jointly laid the foundation stone for the Bullet train project in Ahmedabad in September 2017.
As envisaged, Maharashtra has to bear Rs 5,000 crore burden in the Rs1.08 lakh crore project. The new government can always make out a case that the state government will not bear the cost and instead set aside funds for more pressing matters such as the distressed farmer.
