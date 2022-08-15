PM Modi's 2022 Independence Day speech lasted for 83 minutes: Know the duration of his previous speeches

PM Modi's Independence Day | Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi delivered a 83-minute long speech during the national festival. Was it PM Modi's longest I' Day speech till date? From 2014 to 2022, here's the duration of his I' Day address...

The recent Independence Day speech by the Prime Minster lasted 23 minutes more than hour, however, wasn't the longest till date. Though his maiden speech was delivered within 65 minutes, he later progressed over the time duration.

PM Modi's Independence Day speech 2022, check here:

In 2014, PM Modi had delivered his Independence speech for about five minutes more than an hour, while the next year, the duration increased to 86 minutes. In 2016, he marked his longest I' Day speech ever making it to not less than 94 minutes.

It was 2016 that he made his longest address while the following year marked his shortest address. In 2017, the Independence Day speech by PM Modi noted to around 56 minutes. Later, in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, he addressed the nation for over 80 minutes, according to reports.

In 2022, the Prime Minister's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort included several points such as fighting against corruption, 5 pledges for developing India by 2047, Aatmanirbhar Bharat's strength and more...