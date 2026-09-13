PM Modi & Xi Jinping Discuss Border Peace, Trade Issues & Future India-China Relations At BRICS Summit | X

New Delhi: PM Modi on Saturday told President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility in the border areas remained an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. He underlined the need for both sides to observe “existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.” The two leaders also expressed commitment to a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.” On the economic front, Modi and Xi “underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access.”

India-China ties and border issues

The two leaders agreed that “both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues and in addressing challenges.”

An MEA release post the meeting stated that “two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.”

Both leaders emphasised that India and China “should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes.”

Xi Jinping's India visit

President Xi landed at 12:25 pm at New Delhi’s Palam airport. Official Chinese media had stated that the Chinese president would be accompanied by Cai Qi, Member of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), Foreign Minister Wang Yi, along with a 67-member delegation that comprises officials, diplomats, security, and medical staff.

Media reports not confirmed by the Chinese government say that the total delegation from China is 400, double the number that came for Modi-Xi bilateral summit that took place at Mamallapuram in 2019.

MEA spokesperson Rnadhir Jaiswal wrote on X extending a “warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport.”

Jaiswal added, “We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative, and multipolar world.”

Also Watch:

Bilateral talks on BRICS sidelines

Post the release of the BRICS joint declaration, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with President Xi later in the day on the sidelines of the summit.

Officials said the fact that the talks were held in a congenial manner was expected given the goodwill measures that had preceded Xi’s visit.

An eight-point consensus had been arrived at during the Special Representatives’ talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was revived in 2025.

Direct flights have been resumed between the two nations, with China Southern Airlines announcing that it would resume flights on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21.