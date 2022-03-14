PM Modi wishes quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama after he tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted.

Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy.

In a tweet, Obama said: "I just tested positive for Covid. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Certain demographics in the US, such as African Americans and Republicans, are more hesitant about the Covid vaccine than others.

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in DC, a person close to him said, CNN reported.

Currently, only 2% of the US population live in a county with a "high" Covid-19 community level, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rest are at "low" or "medium" community levels, areas where there's no recommendation for masking or where immunocompromised people and those at high risk for severe disease are advised to take extra precautions against Covid-19, respectively.

Total 79,517,492 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US and 967,552 people have died, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:57 AM IST